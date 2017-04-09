Deal not done

Two of our local doctors appeared as a delegation before the District of Sechelt [March 1]. The content of the delegation seemed to indicate a significant amount of confusion by the physicians and/or the representatives from VCH.

I think the phrase “Done Deal”, repeated so often by VCH, has a lot of people believing that the contract between VCH and Trellis also includes all of the required approvals for the proposed OCP and rezoning amendments from the District of Sechelt. It does not.

That VCH/Trellis contract is for the potential purchase of care beds by VCH from a facility to be built by Trellis on a specific piece of land.

First, Trellis does not own the proposed “site” in West Sechelt. Second, the “site” will need to be subdivided from the existing lands, be rezoned and the ownership will need to be transferred. According to FOI documentation Trellis has an agreement to purchase the “site” once the rezoning is approved. Trellis does have permission to discuss all development applications including rezoning and OCP Amendments with the District of Sechelt.

The next bit of confusion seems to appear with the “site” being part of the larger OCP “Special Infill Area #1”. These sites must demonstrate a high standard of design, amenity and integration with the surrounding neighbourhood. A comprehensive design providing land uses and densities for all parcels is required before rezoning individual lots. These steps need to be completed before an application can be forwarded to an Official Public Hearing.

The Trellis application is still far from being a “Done Deal” capable of beginning construction.

Lynne Forrest, Sechelt