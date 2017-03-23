Dean Hunt: Heiltsuk artist

Dean Hunt knows an opportunity when he sees one, even if it comes in the form of a frog and a broken elbow. The Heiltsuk artist, known for his wood carvings, paintings and jewellery, is also a beats DJ and indigenous tattoo practitioner. His father, Bradley, is a respected carver and painter, and his older brother, Shawn, has made a name for himself in contemporary art circles. Hunt’s path as an artist was open to him, but he opted to study music engineering and production at Columbia Academy in Vancouver instead. “Art hadn’t spoken to me yet,” says Hunt, despite acknowledging that he had been drawing from a very young age. While working “a terrible job” as a telemarketer, he at least had lots of time to draw. “Eventually a Northwest Coast frog popped out,” he says of one of his cubicle drawing sessions. “It was my guide that got me to hop out of that job and started the ball rolling,” he laughs. Add to that a skateboarding accident that led to the broken elbow, and Hunt found himself “hanging around my Pops’ studio. It was meant to be,” he says.

Born in Vancouver, Hunt arrived on the Sunshine Coast at age three, and he and Shawn graduated from Elphinstone Secondary. At 23, he began a five year apprenticeship under his father with additional guidance from his brother. He started with jewellery, honing his design and carving skills on copper and silver. When his father was hired to carve four 10 foot entranceway posts for a client in Roberts Creek, Bradley put his sons to work. “They kinda threw me in the fire there,” recalls Hunt with a smile of the opportunity. “It was a good way to learn. I’m very lucky to have really strong mentors that guide me.” Hunt credits his father’s influence on his design style. “My dad is self-taught,” explains Hunt. “He was able to develop his own unique style [which] is quite ‘flowy.’ I think Shawn and I both have his tendencies.” Bradley’s teachings gave his sons a solid grounding in traditional forms that has stood them well as they explore their individual artistic practices. “There’s a certain way [the forms] should be done,” says Hunt. “This is our written language. It’s like learning the alphabet so that they can be read properly.” Shawn’s work draws on Western art history and combines traditional Northwest Coast forms to push his art into new territory. “He’s done some wild and crazy things,” says Hunt of his brother. “He’s given me the confidence to try new things because he’s really fearless.” In his own carvings and paintings, Hunt finds himself gravitating toward the old pieces, such as works by Heiltsuk master Captain Carpenter, but adding his own touches, like turquoise paint to a traditional formline design, or a beard to a bear mask with traditional bolt nostrils. “Innovation is key to the art form growing and evolving,” says Hunt. “Because that’s what we’re doing as people.”

Another new form Hunt has incorporated into his practice is indigenous hand poke and skin stitch tattooing. “I never thought of being a tattoo artist, but I jumped at this opportunity,” says Hunt who completed a four week intensive residency with artist Dion Kazsas. “Working on skin is different,” says Hunt. “There’s a responsibility to stay within the traditional practice as there aren’t that many of us doing it.” In addition to all his other projects, Hunt has been offered a chance at revisiting his musical roots. He and Bracken Hanuse Corlett are See Monsters, an “audio visual indigenous DJ experience” that will be touring the festival circuit this summer. “I didn’t go looking for it, but you gotta jump at those opportunities,” says Hunt. A certain frog guide would undoubtedly agree.

– Anna Nobile