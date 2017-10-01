(Addressed to Sechelt council and copied to the Local)

I’d like to share with you two poems from “Remembering Roberts Creek 1889-1955”, published by Roberts Creek Historical Society in association with Harbour Publishing (1978). When reading them, think about all of the logging by your “Community Forest” logging operation which has altered our collective landscape.

“PROGRESS”

(by Hubert Evans)

When he was a boy

he worked with his father in the woods.

When he had a boy

they walked in the woods of a Sunday.

Now that boy has a boy

but the woods are gone.

“UNTITLED”

(by Gabrielle Roy)

Without the past, what are we?

Severed plants, half alive.

The first poem may seem like an exaggerated tale about the ‘loss of the woods’ to those who don’t know the local forests. However, it’s all relative since the pioneers of the day knew what large intact forests looked like on the Coast before the advent of industrial logging began to make the landscape they knew unrecognizable. A fragmented landscape of clearcuts becomes a travesty. Conservation-biology now tells us that we need big intact landscapes to support ecosystem functioning, including features like prey-predator relationships.

I suggest that historical memory is very important to consider for directors of logging companies managing public lands. As this type of ‘progress’ continues, with possible more and more logging across the Sunshine Coast, forest landscapes will become unrecognizable even to our generation who know and care about intact, natural forests.

When the next generation of boys and girls asks their parents to take them deep into the woods where will they go if the best of the forests have already been logged?

Ross Muirhead,

Elphinstone Logging

Focus, Roberts Creek