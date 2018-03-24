Depot details

As you may know, Buddy Boyd and I have recently sold Gibsons Recycling Depot (GRD) to a lovely local couple who are committed to continuing recycling service on the Coast. They have made a sizable investment in our community and continue to offer employment to locals.

Depots not only take paper and plastic but other materials that residents use like lightbulbs, batteries, e-waste etc.

Depots, to pay staff, rent, hydro etc., depend on the funding from contracts, such as funding from SCRD to collect packaging materials. Cutting or reducing this funding will make it harder for depots to cover costs.

SCRD staff are pushing for curbside recycling and the directors will be voting on and pursuing these options as well. While curbside may be more convenient for some, it cannot collect all the items in the waste stream that can be recycled, reused or repaired. It is highly likely if curbside recycling is enacted that the SCRD may not contribute sufficient funding for depots to help them cover costs of offering services.

Please speak up and contact your local reps tell them that you support depots and that you want SCRD to support depots on the Coast. (I am not involved in any depot business, I am saying this as a Zero Waste advocate.) Depot operators have invested in our community and they need your support.

Barb Hetherington,

Gibsons