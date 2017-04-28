Despite all the rain, water restrictions still kick in May 1

Stage 1 outdoor water use restrictions come into effect annually on May 1 as guided by the region’s Drought Management Plan. These restrictions apply to all SCRD water users.

The objective of the Drought Management Plan is to manage demand for drinking water during the summer months when water use more than doubles, or during other unforeseen water shortage situations.

Outdoor water use restrictions are part of the SCRD’s goal to reduce water consumption per person by 33 per cent by 2020.

Sprinklers, soaker hoses, irrigation systems and other watering devices can be used for outdoor watering according to the Stage 1 schedule below:

• For even addresses outdoor watering is allowed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday 7-9am and 7-9pm.

• For odd addresses outdoor watering is allowed Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 7-9am and 7-9pm.

Rain sensors are required on all irrigation systems to prevent watering in the rain. Low flow and low pressure drip irrigation systems are exempt from the watering restrictions because they are water-conserving systems. This exemption is particularly useful for the agricultural community.

Hand held hoses with shut-off devices can be used anytime for watering trees, shrubs, flowers or vegetables.

Permits are available for watering beyond the allowable times in order to establish new lawns (seed or sod). Permits are only available during Stage 1 (Normal) outdoor water use, for a period of 21 days. Permits are available at the SCRD Field Road office.

Pressure washing sidewalks and driveways, windows or exterior building surfaces is permitted only during Stage 1.

Remember, one hour a week of sprinkling or rain is all you need for a healthy lawn. Submitted