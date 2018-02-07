Diversify now

Fact: Residential property tax revenue is responsible for funding more than a whopping 90 per cent of the District of Sechelt’s annual budget. In the past few years, property assessments been rapidly rising and now the mayor and his council are proposing another increase in our property taxes to the tune of 7.7 per cent.

The residential tax burden on the community is clearly out of whack and can be attributed to the ineptitude of the stewards of our community, the mayor and council. Why is there not a concentrated effort by council to get out there and promote commercial growth in the area to diversify the tax base?

Tired of the status quo in the leadership of our community? I am. Where is the next mayor?

Joe Sawer, Sechelt