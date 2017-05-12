Downtown beauty

Our compliments to Clayton’s, landlord for Trail Bay Sports, for the beautification of their building at the corner of Cowrie and Trail Avenue.

Prior to this unveiling I thought it sadly ironic that the most attractive storefront in that block was The Salvation Army.

It’s long overdue that our downtown core gets a much needed facelift; hopefully these examples will encourage other property owners to follow suit.

Who knows, with or without District of Sechelt cooperation, we might eventually create our own little Edgemont Village.

Geoff White,

Sechelt