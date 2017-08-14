Drag racing Sunday

The Sunshine Coast Drag Racing Association (SCDRA) hosts the “August Assault” at the Sechelt Airport on August 13, the final day of the “Festival of the Rolling Arts”.

There’s a motorcycle class. And for enthusiasts who may just want to race their daily driver, Street Machine and Super Street are the perfect race class. For the serious racers there is the Hot Rod and Street Rod class.

For spectators interested in viewing Sechelt and the surrounding area from the air, Airspan Helicopters will be offering tours.

During the awards presentations, the Vic Dubois Memorial Award will be presented to a member of the SCDRA who volunteers and demonstrates continued dedication to the club, and the community.

Cash prizes are available for all race classes, best reaction time, fastest elapsed time and best burnout.

Bring chairs and sun screen. Please remember that pets aren’t permitted on the site.

Racing begins at 9am. Gate admission is $10, with children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult. The racing fee is $35 for members, $50 for non-members. scdragonline.ca. Submitted