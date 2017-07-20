Thursday, 20 July 2017
Dragon boaters gave it their all

Posted by: The Local Weekly July 19, 2017 in Sports & Leisure Leave a comment

P 3 B dragons abreast picThe local breast cancer team, Sunshine Dragons Abreast, recently competed in Nanaimo’s Dragon Boat Festival, missing a third-place finish by just 0.6 seconds. The team is raising money to attend a festival in Florence, Italy next summer and the next fundraiser will be a fashion show on Oct. 6. The team is part of the SC Dragon Boat Club, which has three other teams for men and women. Scdragonboatclub.com.  Photo submitted

