Driftwood tries on ‘The Glass Slipper’

More than 30 talented young actors (8 to 18 years) with the Driftwood Theatre School are bringing another classic fairy tale to the stage. The Glass Slipper is a magical, musical re-telling of the Cinderella story with a talented all-youth cast of local thespians.

“Anyone who enjoyed our Alice in Wonderland in 2015 is going to LOVE The Glass Slipper,” said Stage Manager Sandi McGinnis. “This is, by far, our most ambitious project yet with its sumptuous costumes, lavish sets, and original choreography.”

“The Glass Slipper by Eleanor Farjeon was a real find,” added Director Ingrid Bilton. “It’s a delicious blend of unforgettable characters, sparkling dialogue, and charming poetry.”

Performances run April 28 – 30 and May 5 – 7 at Heritage Playhouse in Gibsons. Tickets are available online at www.share-there.com and at Laedeli, Blackberry Shop, giggle ‘n bloom and the Sechelt Visitor Centre.

Check out Driftwood Theatre School on Facebook and www.driftwoodplayers.ca/dts.htm