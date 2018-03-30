Eagle View Heights project subject of info meeting

The Town of Gibsons is holding an information meeting on Wednesday, April 4 from 4 to 6 pm at Town Hall regarding the RCL-2 zoning for a proposed development at 464 Eaglecrest Drive. Eagle View Heights is an 87-unit development proposed for a steep five-acre site stretching between Stewart Road and Eaglecrest Drive.

At its March 20 regular meeting, Gibsons Council voted to bring the zoning amendment bylaw forward for first reading at a future meeting. The Town is asking the developer to provide an affordable housing and community amenities proposal prior to second reading, and may also require additional road improvements and building height restrictions.

While the development has attracted considerable support in the community, it is strongly opposed by members of the O’Shea Oceanmount Community Association (OOCA). Several members of OOCA asked questions about density at the March 20 council meeting and were referred to the upcoming information meeting.

An earlier version of the Eagle View Heights development was brought forward in 2017, but council sent it back with a request for lower height, lower density and a “less urban” aesthetic. The current, revised plan was presented to the advisory planning commission in December, and to the public at a meeting hosted by the developer in January.

