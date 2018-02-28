Editorial: A century of safety

The new year brought with it a milestone date for the Canada Safety Council, which is celebrating 100 years of safety in Canada in 2018.

The Canada Safety Council traces its roots back to the foundation of the first national volunteer safety movement started in Canada, as the Canadian National Safety League was founded in 1918. Through its activities and collaborations, the organization merged with the Canadian Highway Safety Council and the Canadian Industrial Safety Association in 1968 to form the present day Canada Safety Council.

As Canada’s national voice for safety, the Canada Safety Council has undertaken many initiatives throughout its history to ensure the continued safety of Canadians. Notably, the organization implemented the defensive driving course in Canada, started high school driver education teacher instruction in Canada, lobbied provincial governments to enact safety belt legislation and developed the country’s first national motorcycle program.

“There’s a reason that strong, impactful safety messaging has stood the test of time throughout the past century,” said Jack Smith, president of the Canada Safety Council. “It isn’t because of the number of fatalities in the country. It isn’t because of attention-grabbing statistics or percentages, and it isn’t because of the overly idealistic and unachievable end goal of hitting the number zero on fatality counters.”

“Rather,” he said, “it’s about the people and the relationships. Numbers pale into insignificance when we remember that each and every one of them represents an individual, one who has hopes, dreams and aspirations. What makes this industry rewarding is not the achievement of milestone years, but rather the lives we’ve been able to save and the quality of life we’ve been able to improve through our efforts.”

Education and awareness are core pillars in ensuring that safety measures are taken proactively rather than reactively. To that end, and to ensure the effective dissemination of safety-related information to Canadians, the Canada Safety Council is using this opportunity for a website refresh and re-launch.

The new site is available for viewing at https://canadasafetycouncil.org/ and ensures that safety information will be available at all times. Whether the user is on a computer, mobile device or tablet, they will be able to quickly access information on a variety of topics in the fields of traffic, occupational and off-the-job safety.

Stay tuned throughout the year as the Canada Safety Council continues to look toward the future while celebrating its past.

“The Canada Safety Council has been active in safety for the past century,” said Smith. “Our goal is to make sure Canadians are healthy, safe, and celebrating with us for the next 100 years.”

