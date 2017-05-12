Editorial: A human role model

BC SPCA Sunshine Coast Branch manager Cindy Krapiec is this year’s recipient of the BC SPCA’s Leadership Award, presented to her at the society’s annual award dinner in Richmond on May 5.

Created to recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals who go the extra mile to achieve the society’s goals and who lead and inspire others to live out the mission and purpose of the BC SPCA, Krapiec was honoured for her work as a tireless advocate for not only the animals in her care, but also, for her staff and volunteers.

“Cindy’s door is always open and she treats everyone with the same respect and attention, whether it’s someone involved with a cruelty complaint, a potential adopter asking about an animal, or a volunteer needing help,” says BC SPCA general manager of community relations Lorie Chortyk. “Her interpersonal skills are called into play on a daily basis to diffuse tricky situations or calm frazzled, stressed clients.”

Always willing to participate in extracurricular events such as pop-up booths, bakes sales or community parades, Krapiec attends as many public events as is humanly possible, always cheerfully representing the shelter and the BC SPCA.

For the Sunshine Coast Branch – whose catchment area is roughly 3,800 square kilometres in size with a population of about 30,000 – 2016 was a challenging year. When a large-scale seizure of animals from a Langley puppy mill happened in early February, Krapiec responded to the BC SPCA’s call for help, spending many days performing arduous, heartbreaking work helping animals who came into the BC SPCA in horrific condition.

In March, the branch dealt with the seizure/surrender of several large-breed dogs – including a litter of 10-day-old puppies. In April, the branch received 17 small-breed dogs from another seizure; in August, a litter of 13 two-day-old puppies required ’round-the-clock care; October brought a caliciviral outbreak and three stray horses; and finally, the year ended with a seizure of several sick cats.

“It was a very busy year for the Sunshine Coast Branch. Through it all, Cindy was calm and unflappable and always focused on the matter at hand,” Chortyk says. “She is an amazing asset to the BC SPCA and a role model for others.”

