Editorial: Connect with nature

Consider 21st century life dull and alienating? Don’t fret: there is a solution that will reconnect you with nature and stimulate your stunted attention span. Around the world, the United Nations called on on people everywhere to connect with nature on World Environment Day, June 5. Here in Canada, where we are celebrating World Environment Week June 5-9, we have a world of possibilities. Friends of the Earth recommends three things to do: spot a bee, hug a tree and go pesticide free.

First: the bees. They’re fuzzy, they’re buzzy, and we depend on them for pollination, but despite their importance, you probably don’t know that Canada has over 850 species of wild, native bees. In any urban backyard, there could be 40 or more different species of wild, native bees. How cool is that – they’re living all around you quietly going about the business of pollinating your food and flowers. Connect with your local wild, native bees by taking up bee spotting. And join Friends of the Earth in July and August for the second annual Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count.

Second: the trees. They’re comforting, they’re beautiful and they give back big time – clean air, moderation from climate change, wonderful wood products, fruit and berries for you and me and our wildlife friends. What would our country or communities be like without trees? So get out there and hug a tree. Better yet, get your friends together and do a group hug.

Third: ditch the pesticides. No matter what you grow, from a balcony geranium to a pumpkin patch, there are better ways to deal with pests than pesticides. Instead, look for fatty acid soaps, biological oils and herbal repellents. When you buy plants at a nursery or garden centre, make sure they’re free of bee-harming neonicotinoids and other systemic pesticides. Your garden should be good for you and good for the bees.

Check out foecanada.org for other ways to celebrate World Environment Day and Canadian Environment Week.

