Editorial: Distracted drivers are a menace

Can you see them?

They’re everywhere. Our roads see countless numbers of these people every day. All across Canada, they’re a frequent topic of discussion for motorists and non-motorists alike. And they make your commutes more challenging and needlessly dangerous than they need to be.

Distracted drivers put everyone at risk. During National Road Safety Week (May 16 – 22) the Canada Safety Council wants you to be on the lookout for distracted drivers.

A distracted driver can be described as any driver whose sole focus is not on the road. This can include, but is not limited to cell phone use (whether handheld or hands-free,) eating or grooming behind the wheel, reading and using a Global Positioning System (GPS.) All these behaviours can lead to slower reaction time, impaired judgment and can ultimately be responsible for collisions, injuries and even fatalities.

The statistics don’t lie, and in the case of distracted driving they paint a pretty dark picture. According to the Canadian Automobile Association, distraction is a factor in approximately four million motor vehicle crashes across North America every year. Texting drivers are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash or near crash than a non-distracted driver.

In Canada estimates from the Traffic Injury Research Foundation suggest approximately 25 per cent of collisions in 2013 as being related to driver distraction. The groups most likely to be distracted in fatal crashes are 20-34 year olds, as well as drivers aged 65 and older.

Studies have repeatedly shown a majority of road users admit to driving distracted, but a majority also do not believe themselves to be part of the problem.

Using a mobile device behind the wheel is, of course, illegal across Canada (except in Nunavut). But this represents one of the biggest challenges in enforcing these laws: with the problem of distracted driving being so omnipresent, there simply aren’t enough resources to catch every distracted driver.

That’s where you come in. For this year’s campaign, our goal is to raise awareness about exactly how widespread this issue is. Whether you have a story to share, a comment about the issue or an experience related to distracted driving, we want to hear from you. Share your story. When it’s safe to do so and you’re not behind the wheel yourself, send us a message on Twitter @CanadaSafetyCSC with the hashtag #CanYouSeeThem.

Your safety is your responsibility. Vigilance is important. Distracted drivers are everywhere around you. Can you see them?

