Editorial: HandyDART handy, most of the time

BC’s Seniors Advocate has released results of a province-wide survey of almost 7,500 HandyDART users. The survey highlights that while 91 per cent of users are satisfied with the service when they receive it, almost one-third of respondents say it is not meeting, or only moderately meeting, their transportation needs.

“Obviously there’s good news here,” said Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie. “People are telling us that across many aspects of this service, things are positive, however we are still concerned that there are a significant number of seniors whose transportation needs are not being met,” Mackenzie added, noting ride availability, wait times for rides, and the booking experience including the time required to book rides in advance are areas where riders feel improvements are most needed.

“The cost of the service is another area that we need to look closely at,” said Mackenzie. “While 83 per cent of respondents told us cost is not an issue, we have to remember that some of our lowest income seniors rely heavily on this service and they clearly are telling us if it cost less, they would use it more.” Currently 53 per cent of users have an income of less than $20,000 while 15 per cent have incomes less than $10,000 per year.

HandyDART is a door-to-door service provided by TransLink, BC Transit, and their service providers for passengers with physical or cognitive disabilities who are unable to use conventional public transit without assistance. The majority of users, approximately 78 per cent, are 65 or older. Last year 2.37 million rides were provided.

The questions for the survey were developed through a consultation process that included users of HandyDART, service funders as well as front-line staff. Highlights from the survey include:

• Almost 80 per cent of HandyDART clients are able to book a round trip always or most of the time

• 26 per cent said they were rarely or never able to get a ride when placed on standby

• 28 per cent of riders whose annual income is less than $10,000 said they would use HandyDART more often if it cost less

• 38 per cent are somewhat or not at all familiar with no-show or cancellation policies (Only 75 per cent of BC Transit clients and 69 per cent of Translink clients agree they know how to provide feedback around services )

• 60 per cent of clients report they always reach appointment on time, less than 50 per cent report they are always picked up within the 30-minute window.

The full HandyDART survey report can be viewed at www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca.