Editorial: How Horgan is harming Canada

The Government of Canada has announced it will assert federal jurisdiction through pending legislation and begin discussions with Kinder Morgan on the financial framework for a potential taxpayer-funded investment in the Trans Mountain Expansion Project to mitigate the risk created by the BC Government’s continued opposition to the project.

“This is a direct consequence of the BC government’s failure to respect the rule of law and support stability for investors who enter rigorous government processes established to advance projects in the provincial and national interest,” said Greg D’Avignon, President and CEO, Business Council of British Columbia.

“This project got to ‘yes’ from the independent regulator, federal and provincial governments – now government needs to stick to that ‘yes’ and let the company put shovels in the ground,” said Chris Gardner, president, Independent Contractors and Businesses Association.

Premier John Horgan indicated in his comments concerns about gaps in the federal government’s $1.5 billion Oceans Protections Plan, but did not offer any specifics or solutions. Prime Minister Trudeau, in turn, stated that his government remains open to doing everything possible to protect the marine environment by expanding, if required, the plan.

We call on Premier Horgan to immediately put forward his specific concerns and solutions on behalf of British Columbia around his perceived gaps in the Oceans Protection Plan so that we can move forward as a nation to protect our coastlines while advancing economic opportunity for British Columbians and Canadians alike.

This continues to be about more than a pipeline. The global reputation of our country as a safe and secure place to invest and do business is at serious risk.

According to a World Bank report, Canada ranks 34 out of 35 OECD countries in the time required to obtain a permit for new general construction projects. That is four times longer than Denmark, three times longer than the United States and a third longer than France.

“The BC government continues to be the architect of this crisis of confidence,” said Laura Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Officer, Canadian Federation of Independent Business. “They are responsible for the prospect of jeopardizing billions of dollars of government revenues from this project and other potential projects in the future – billions that pay for things that Canadians need, from childcare to healthcare to affordable housing, transit and further investments in protecting the environment.”

Submitted by “Confidence In Canada”

(coalition of business associations)