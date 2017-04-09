Editorial: In defence of science

Those who read, write or talk regularly about climate change and ecology are familiar with anti-environmental arguments.

A common one is that if you drive a car, buy any plastic goods or even type on a computer keyboard your observation that we need to reduce fossil fuel use is not valid — no matter how much evidence you present. This is simply a logical fallacy. The statement that gas-fuelled cars cause pollution is true whether or not the person making it drives a car, just as a claim that automobile emissions are harmless is false, regardless of the claimant’s car ownership or driving habits.

As well as being a faulty assertion, pointing out the many uses for fossil fuels in an attempt to reject the need to reduce reliance on them is actually an argument in favour of burning less coal, gas and oil. Fossil fuels are useful for many purposes — from life-saving medical equipment to computer keyboards — so why extract, transport and burn them so rapidly and wastefully? Supplies aren’t endless.

In this “post-truth” era of infinite information, it’s difficult to get a good grasp on many subjects, let alone one as complex and massive as global warming.

Fortunately, some excellent resources provide information for people with varying levels of knowledge and expertise. “Skepticalscience.com” offers a big-picture approach by examining the peer-reviewed literature. It’s “Most Used Climate Myths” section describes false claims and lets users click for “basic,” “intermediate” or “advanced” explanations of real evidence.

You can also find accessible science on the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Aeronautics and Space Administration websites. The American Institute of Physics offers a comprehensive history of climate science, as well as other information.

Many books, websites, publications, films and more offer clear explanations of climate change and what it means for us. It’s increasingly clear we can’t rely on politicians to get us out of the mess we’ve created. The current U.S. administration is full of people who reject the overwhelming evidence for human-caused climate change. In Canada, our government has some good climate policies but continues to approve fossil fuel infrastructure projects.

The silver lining of the irrationality that has descended on the U.S. is that it has sparked a growing movement to promote scientific evidence and science-based solutions. The March for Science, taking place in cities throughout the U.S. and beyond on Earth Day, April 22, is one example.

We have scientific evidence and rational arguments on our side. Let’s use them to support solutions. David Suzuki