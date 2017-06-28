Editorial: In praise of the bicycle

Two hundred years ago this month, an environmental and fuel crisis inspired one of our greatest inventions — a device so simple, efficient and useful that it’s turning out to be part of the solution to today’s environmental and fuel crises.

As a “Treehugger” article explains, the eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Tambora in April 1815 spewed so much ash and sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere that it blackened skies, and 1816 became known as the year without summer in much of Europe and North America. The largest volcanic eruption in recorded history led to widespread crop failure and famine. Livestock died because there was little to feed them, and they became food themselves. The costs of fuel for horses, mostly oats, soared.

German forester Baron Karl von Drais needed a way to inspect tree stands without relying on horses. In June 1817, he built a simple wooden two-wheeler, without pedals, that he called the “Laufsmaschine”, or “running machine” — although it came to be known as a “draisine”. His invention led to the first conflicts between cyclists and users of other transportation modes, including pedestrians.

These conflicts diminished popularity of the early two-wheeler. The later pedal-powered penny farthing, with its huge direct-drive front wheel and small back wheel, suffered a similar backlash. But technological advances — such as rear chain drives, ball bearings, pneumatic tires and freewheels — eventually made bicycles a more viable transportation mode.

Bikes and their riders still face backlashes — in part because so much urban infrastructure has been dedicated to motorized vehicles and, to some extent, pedestrians, leaving cyclists to compete for space. Many cities, including my hometown of Vancouver, are expanding separated bike lane networks, and some employers and businesses are providing encouragement through better parking and showers for cyclists.

Riding a bike is good for your physical and mental health. Costs to society — and taxpayers — are also lower. Bikes are easier than cars on infrastructure such as roads and help reduce health care costs.

Cycling isn’t possible for all people at all times, especially during harsh winters. Those who fear risking injury or even death from cycling have valid concerns. But many of the risks are reduced with better cycling infrastructure, such as separated lanes, and proper clothing, lights and repair kits. Studies have also shown the health benefits of cycling outweigh the risks.

Two centuries after their invention, bicycles are still the most efficient and beneficial form of transportation we have. Get out and ride if you can. It’s good for you and the planet.

David Suzuki