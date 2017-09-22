Editorial: In their last home

BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie has released provincial results of her office’s survey of publicly subsidized residential care homes. This is the most extensive survey of residents’ quality of life ever conducted in Canada.

The survey asked a range of questions on residents’ experiences of day to day activities and care, from questions about food quality and staff responsiveness to observations of physician care and social connectedness. The survey was conducted between June 2016 and May 2017. Residents’ most frequent visitors, usually a family member, were also mailed surveys.

“We are very good at using clinical measurements to gauge how we’re doing in this area such as numbers of falls etc.,” said Mackenzie. “What we haven’t been good at is actually asking the residents themselves what they think of the care they receive and this survey gave us the opportunity to hear feedback that is so critical in making care improvements.”

There were many positives, but key areas where residents and families said improvements are needed include:

• 62 per cent of residents say they do not get to bathe or shower as often as they want

• One in four residents say they sometimes, rarely or never get help to the toilet when needed, and 25 per cent of residents report staff tries to relieve physical discomfort sometimes, rarely or never

• More than one-third of residents report they are not consistently getting the help they need at mealtimes

• Almost 46 per cent of residents report there is no one living in the facility that they consider a close friend and 45 per cent report there is no one for them to do things with

• Less than half (46 per cent) of residents say staff regularly make time for friendly conversation

• 49 per cent of residents only sometimes, rarely or never have the same care aide on most weekdays

The Advocate makes eight recommendations in the report for system improvements including increasing care hours and ensuring staffing levels are enforced and monitored by heath authorities, increasing flexibility of how and when care is delivered, increasing training focused on the emotional needs of residents, expanding the role of nurse practitioners in residential care facilities and increasing the range of activities provided in residential care facilities, particularly in the evenings and weekends. The Advocate also recommends ongoing use of this survey tool to ensure progress is monitored.

“We have to remember that for people who are living in residential care, this is their home, and very likely their last home,” said Mackenzie. “We need to do all that we can to ensure those who live there, have the very best experience possible.”

