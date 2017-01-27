Editorial: Legalize them

It was 100 years ago, in the fall of 1917, that all the taverns in BC closed their doors after citizens voted in a law banning the sale of alcoholic beverages. Supporters of Prohibition were driven by the sincere, if naive, belief that making alcohol illegal would stop people from drinking.

It didn’t. Instead, Prohibition made fortunes for bootleggers, created an enforcement nightmare for police and became such a nuisance for doctors (who were authorized to write prescriptions for ‘medicinal liquor’) that the medical association petitioned the BC government to legalize liquor. Working men who drank beer at “blind pigs” became lawbreakers, while the wealthy enjoyed unimpeded access to their tipples at private clubs that imported spirits directly from Europe.

The height of hypocrisy was reached in 1918 when the government-appointed Prohibition Commissioner, a prominent supporter of the Temperance movement, was caught bringing in a trainload of rye.

Prohibition was tried in various forms all across the U.S. and Canada and failed, becoming a national joke in the process. But it was no joke to the thousands of Canadians and Americans who drank contaminated and poisonous alcohol bottled by unscrupulous bootleggers. Newspapers were full of stories of people, mostly poor, who took a chance on a black market bottle of ‘whisky’ and died for it.

The BC public soon had their fill. In October of 1920, British Columbians reversed course and voted by a large majority for the government control and sale of liquor, which continues to this day. Other provinces followed our lead.

But it seems we’ve never been able to take this lesson further. A century later, we are still trying to combat the real problem of addiction by making everyone who chooses to use certain substances into lawbreakers, and forcing them to buy unsafe products from criminals.

The recreational and medicinal use of drugs, including alcohol, caffeine, nicotine, marijuana and opium, is as old as time. Some users become addicted, and they need medical treatment, not blame and prosecution–especially those who are using drugs to cope with chronic pain.

There is plenty of international research pointing to solutions that are effective, and criminalization is not one of them. We can only hope that the federal government’s current efforts to legalize marijuana will open the door to more rational and compassionate laws in this century.

Donna McMahon