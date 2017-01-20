Editorial: Our disease too

January is Alzheimer Awareness Month.

And the Sunshine Coast’s aging population makes dementia one of its most pressing health care issues. The number of Canadians living with dementia is expected to nearly double in the next 15 years.

Every year, thousands of British Columbians receive a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. But it’s not just about numbers. Friends, family members, colleagues, and others in the Sunshine Coast communities also experience the personal and social impact of dementia. It’s not just their disease. It’s ours too.

That’s why the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is asking Sunshine Coast residents to be #InItForAlz and show support for people affected by the disease in their community. “It’s about making dementia not just someone else’s problem but everyone’s concern. Dementia should be a cause that we can all rally around because we embrace people living with the disease,” says Maria Howard, the Society’s Chief Executive Officer.

In the spirit of communities coming together to support people with dementia and their families, the Society has been working alongside members of the Sunshine Coast Mental Health Team and the Sechelt Aquatic Centre to offer a continuum of support services for people with dementia and their families in Sechelt.

The Society’s Minds in Motion® program, which takes place weekly at the Sechelt Aquatic Centre, offers low-impact exercise and social activities for people experiencing early symptoms of dementia and their care partners.

When Minds in Motion® no longer meets the needs of the person with dementia, Society staff can refer them to Vancouver Coastal Health’s Memory Club program, hosted by the Sunshine Coast Mental Health Team.

“While Minds in Motion® is intended for people in the early stages of dementia and a care partner, the Memory Club is geared towards people in the moderate stages of the disease,” says Bronwyn James, the Society’s Support and Education Coordinator for the North Shore and Sunshine Coast.

“People really enjoy Minds in Motion and can experience anxiety when it comes time to say goodbye. It’s great that the Mental Health Team is offering another program to support them as their disease progresses.”

The Memory Club starts in Gibsons on Feb. 2.

To learn more about Minds in Motion®, the Memory Club and other First Link® Dementia Support services available to residents of the lower Sunshine Coast, contact Bronwyn James at 604-984-8347 or bjames@alzheimerbc.org. You can also visit alzheimerbc.org.

Throughout January, the Society encourages people to use the hashtag #InItForAlz to spread the word that “it’s not just their disease. It’s ours too.” Submitted