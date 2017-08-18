Editorial: Protect their paws

Helping to fight animal cruelty is as easy as a walk in the park. Animal lovers across the province are invited to register and fundraise for the annual Scotiabank & BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk, which is being hosted in more than 20 communities in B.C.

(The Sunshine Coast walk is Sunday, Sept. 10. It starts at noon in Hackett Park in Sechelt, with registration at 11am. The registration fee is $20 for adults, $10 for youth.)

All funds raised at the walk will help eradicate violence against BC’s most vulnerable animals. In 2016, the BC SPCA conducted 9,788 new cruelty investigations and helped more than 43,000 animals across the province. Not only do the funds participants raise go towards helping the animals already in the care of the BC SPCA, but they also help prevent animal neglect and abuse before it occurs.

“This is an amazing opportunity to help the province’s most vulnerable animals. By participating and fundraising for the Scotiabank & BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk, you are truly making a difference in the lives of animals in need,” says Carina Stirling, BC SPCA officer of fundraising events. “It’s now easier than ever to sign up and fundraise. All participants will be sent handy hints and tips on how to make the most of their fundraising so that the BC SPCA can reach more animals across BC.

“As well as support in the lead up to your event you’ll also get to enjoy a fun-filled day of activities for all the members of the family, including those with four legs,” Stirling notes. “There are also some awesome prizes for participants who raise $150 or more.”

Participants can join as an individual, a group or a corporate team. To help you get started, the BC SPCA has set up an easy, user-friendly website at spca.bc.ca/walk, where animal lovers can register, find fundraising tips and tools, and learn more about how their participation and fundraising dollars ensures the BC SPCA can continue to protect and enhance the quality of life for domestic, farm and wild animals in B.C.

The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a not-for-profit organization reliant on public donations. Our mission is to protect and enhance the quality of life for domestic, farm and wild animals in BC. Submitted