Editorial: The shelter’s search for a home

Emotions ran high on Oct. 3 at BC Housing’s public information meeting about a proposed new homeless shelter in Sechelt. While representatives of BC Housing and other agencies presented their case for locating the new facility at the corner of Ebbtide Street and Trail Avenue, neighbours expressed fear and dismay at the prospect.

It quickly became clear that many neighbours feels embattled. And perhaps they should. No other neighbourhood on the Sunshine Coast faces anywhere near the social pressures that downtown Sechelt does.

The area that lies north of Sechelt’s commercial core is an older residential neighbourhood with many smaller homes, apartments and condo units that have been affordable for low income families, seniors and people with disabilities. Many residents are vulnerable, physically frail or barely making ends meet.

Because downtown is a transit hub and has key facilities such as the hospital and the provincial courthouse, it has attracted a large number of social services, including the Community Services Society, the Association for Community Living, Arrowhead Centre for people living with mental illness, the food bank, Green Court Housing, and Shorncliffe Intermediate Care, as well as a transition house and group homes.

It’s also Sechelt’s entertainment district. Venues such as the Seniors Centre, Rockwood Centre, and the Arts Centre host events, and festivals and parades draw even more people. Within a 15-minute walk there are two pubs, three liquor stores and numerous other licenced establishments. Not surprisingly, there are issues with noise and traffic, and residents complain of drug use in parks and alleyways.

And if all that weren’t enough, a previous council dropped a sewage treatment plant into the neighbourhood, over a storm of objections.

So it’s understandable that residents are reluctant to support a homeless shelter, no matter how desperately it’s needed and how well BC Housing promises to run it.

It’s easy for supporters of the shelter to decry their opponents as NIMBY’s who lack compassion. But as Mayor Bruce Milne said about earlier homeless shelter submissions: “Every single one of them said ‘the site you are proposing in THEIR neighbourhood is really good’. Not one of them said I have a site in MY neighbourhood.”

(It might be noted, too, that while the congregation of St. Hilda’s has been heroic in providing shelter to the homeless for the last five years, no other local church has stepped up and said, “we’ll take a turn now.”)

The Coast needs a homeless shelter as soon as possible and the arguments in favour of locating it on Ebbtide seem compelling. But the concerns of the neighbours need to be heard and respected. Donna McMahon