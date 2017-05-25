Editorial: Try it this year

Smithers resident and president of Bike to Work BC Society, Taylor Bachrach has been cycling to work for six years. “There is nothing that beats how great you feel riding your bike to work and home,” he says. “It is amazing how the stresses of the day just melt away. And you take time to notice the friendly people around you.”

Bike to Work & School Week is May 29-June 4 throughout BC.

Bachrach urges people to get on their bikes and give it a try, even if they have never done it before: “We hope they discover how enjoyable biking to get to places can be.” Choosing to bike instead of drive just one day makes a difference in our health and air quality; and you don’t need any special equipment other than a bike and helmet. There is lots of support including ICBC safety tips, and fun celebration stations.”

On the Sunshine Coast you can register at www.biketowork.ca/sunshine-coast. If you want to be part of a team and don’t have one to join, feel free to join one of the community teams: Gibsons, Gibsons Community Teams; Roberts Creek, The Creek Community Team; Sechelt, Off the Edge.

(However, Coast organizers are recommending that bikes stay off the highway between Selma Park and Elphinstone unless sand on the pavement – used in the sealing of cracks – has been removed. Organizers were told the sand would be removed by May 29.)

“It is easy and fun,” Bachrach says. “You can join or start a team, or participate as a solo rider. If you register and report your trips, you will qualify for great prizes including a grand prize of an Exodus Travels dream cycling adventure for two along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast. For longer distances, you can always bus and bike part way. Make sure you log the kilometers you biked, to qualify for prizes and see how many calories you burned, and kilograms of greenhouse gases you saved.”

The winner of last’s year’s Exodus Travels grand prize, Joel Carter and his family aim to operate one vehicle in their household. Biking to work allows them to achieve this. “I also find it difficult to find time to exercise with a busy schedule. Biking to work serves two purposes: I get some exercise; and it is great form of transportation to and from work.”

“Cycling brings out the child in many of us and a sense of wonder – as does travel,” says Robin Brooks, marketing & PR manager for Exodus Travels. “A bike lets you travel at your own pace, has minimal environmental impact and best of all presents you with a rewarding adrenaline adventure that once finished provides an unparalleled sense of achievement.”

Submitted