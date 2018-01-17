Editorial: Understanding dementia

The Alzheimer Society of BC has released findings of a new survey to coincide with Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in January, a survey that shows stigma and negative attitudes about dementia continue to persist. The society is kicking off its new social awareness campaign – “I live with dementia; let me help you understand” – to spark conversations and encourage Gibsons and Sechelt residents to see dementia differently.

The Leger-led online survey, which canvassed 1,500 Canadians between the ages of 18 and 65, also reveals that 46 per cent of respondents would feel ashamed or embarrassed if they had dementia, while 61 per cent of those surveyed said they would face discrimination of some kind. According to the survey, one in four Canadians believe that their friends and family would avoid them if they were diagnosed with dementia, and only five per cent of Canadians would learn more about dementia if a family member, friend or co-worker were diagnosed.

The survey also found 56 per cent of Canadians are concerned about being affected by Alzheimer’s disease, and are particularly afraid of being a burden to others, losing independence and the ability to recognize family and friends. And 30 per cent admitted using dementia-related jokes.

“Stigma significantly affects the well-being of people living with dementia,” says Vivian Tsai, support and education coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of BC for Gibsons, Sechelt and the Sunshine Coast region. “In order to build a dementia-friendly society, we need to move away from fear and denial of the disease, towards awareness and understanding.”

To tackle stigma, the Alzheimer Society is letting the experts – people affected by dementia – do the talking. Two of these experts are Bryan Karrels and Carol Hanlon. Carol was diagnosed with dementia in 2014, and wants to help people understand the disease. “People need to be patient, compassionate, and willing to learn,” she says.

Carol and others invite Sunshine Coast residents to hear their inspiring stories and take a few pointers from them on how to be open and accepting towards people living with dementia.

Their stories are featured on a dedicated campaign website, where visitors will also find tips on how to be more dementia friendly, activities to test their knowledge, and other resources to take action against stigma and be better informed about a disease that has the potential to affect every single one of us.

Today, over half a million Canadians have dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease); in less than 15 years, an estimated 937,000 Canadians will have dementia.

To help stop stigma and read the full survey, visit ilivewithdementia.ca – and use the hashtag #ilivewithdementia to help spread the word. Submitted