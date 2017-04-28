Editorial: Volunteer outdoors

National Volunteer Week, April 23 to 29, is a perfect time to lend a hand in your community. With spring finally here, why not take advantage of the more comfortable temperatures and volunteer outdoors? There are many nature conservation volunteer opportunities where you can get some fresh air, meet others with similar interests and explore new areas, all while protecting nature and wildlife. Through its Conservation Volunteers program, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), the country’s leading land conservation organization, offers Canadians a variety of important, hands-on and fun volunteer opportunities to keep nature top of mind.

Invasive species threaten native wildlife and can also lead to direct economic loss. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has called invasive species the second greatest threat to biodiversity around the world. Some, such as glossy buckthorn, are detrimental to forests, while others, such as leafy spurge and yellow flag iris, negatively impact crops and the quality of grazing lands.

NCC offers opportunities for volunteers to increase their knowledge of biodiversity by helping biologists observe and document wildlife species, including songbirds, waterfowl, butterflies and dragonflies. Often, these species act as canaries in the coal mine, meaning they have greater sensitivity to environmental changes than other species and can, in turn, indicate an ecosystem’s general health.

Native tree and shrub planting is a fun activity with many environmental benefits. Trees and shrubs along riverbanks and streams provide shade and cool water, which are important for fish, such as salmon and trout. They also lessen the amount of excess sediments that get into waterways and they stabilize shorelines from erosion. Hardy shrub and tree species, such as dogwood, willow and poplar, are especially good at this because they grow quickly and can regrow roots from branches or live stakes.

The building and upkeep of nature trails make enjoying nature safe and accessible, prevents people from walking on and damaging vegetation and contributes to the overall enjoyment, health and economic richness of local communities. This kind of volunteering may include installing directional signs, removing errant vegetation and barbed wire fencing, and monitoring trails to classify their difficulty level for hikers.

Every year, approximately 100,000 marine mammals and 100 million seabirds die from mistaking marine garbage for food. Small pieces of litter, such as fine netting, lobster bands, rope bits and pop bottle lids, are particularly fatal to shorebirds, fish and turtles, as they block their intestines when consumed. This summer, you can help prevent this from happening by cleaning coastlines.