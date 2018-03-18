Editorial: Water strategy all wet

Like generals intent on winning the next war using the previous war’s tactics, the SCRD board of directors has opted to stick with its dated plan for the lower Sunshine Coast’s inadequate tap-water supply.

In a split vote at its March 8 meeting, they defeated a motion by Board Chair and Sechelt Mayor Bruce Milne to abandon the Chapman Lake Expansion Project. That’s the $5-million scheme to stick a pipe in the side of the lake – the Coast’s main water supply – to draw deeper from it in times of drought emergencies.

Area E (Elphinstone) Director Lorne Lewis has long been concerned about the project’s environmental risks and voted in favour of Milne’s motion. But the four other rural directors on the board – including two from areas that have their own water supplies not dependent on Chapman Lake – stood by the expansion project.

Milne argued that, over time, governments tend to opt for expedient solutions, and thus the pipe would inevitably be used not only during emergencies, but as an ongoing source of water. That prediction went unchallenged, but swayed no votes.

Still, the pipe plan has a much bigger obstacle: The regional district needs permission from the Province to proceed, but as seems increasingly obvious, the Province doesn’t want to give it.

The request has been sitting on various ministerial desks in Victoria for going on two years, under both Liberal and NDP governments. SCRD administrators have diligently undertaken a mostly fruitless campaign of letter-writing and visits to the capital to try to nudge things along.

However, in the most recent mission to Victoria, the Province agreed to conduct “public consultations” on the expansion project. That might look to some directors like a light at the end of the pipeline, but it could be coming right at them. The hearings will cause more delays and may provide the ministries justification to finally say “no” out loud.

As Milne told the March 8 meeting, “The Province is already afraid of this proposal. Public consultations will make them even more afraid.”

The SCRD directors who voted against Milne’s motion are serious, dedicated and smart people. But they might do well to revisit this decision.

Hundreds of millions of litres of rain fall on the Coast every year and we’re capturing a relative thimble-full of it. The SCRD should leave the expansion project behind and get on with more urgently developing other water-supply solutions. A good start would be to speed up the current timeline that absurdly envisions a new reservoir by 2027. Yes, 2027. Nine years and who knows how many droughts away.

Rik Jespersen