Editorial: Water wars

Roberts Creek SCRD Director Mark Lebbell is cranking up the heat in his dispute with SCRD Chair and Sechelt Mayor Bruce Milne over the Sunshine Coast’s water supply. In his latest report to his constituents (in the form of a “news blog” at RobertsCreekMark.com), Lebbell castigates Milne at length, in effect accusing him of not representing the concerns of Sechelt residents, of undermining the SCRD’s efforts at improving our imperilled water supply, and of all things, possibly changing his mind about a vote cast under different circumstances nearly two and half years ago.

In September 2015, a majority of Directors, including Milne and Lebbell, voted in favour of the Chapman Lake Drawdown Project. The plan would see a pipeline poked deep into the side of the lake, which is located in Tetrahedron Provincial Park and is the main water supply for the most populous southern part of the Coast. Water would flow along the pipe into Chapman Creek, but only in the event of a late-summer water emergency, such as those we’ve had to endure for two of the past three years.

Lebbell is aghast that Milne might now favour, among other things, construction of an engineered lake, a reservoir that could serve as a backup to Chapman Lake. Milne had previously noted that the decision to approve the pipeline has been languishing in Victoria for the past 10 months, and that might be a hint that the Province has no intention of approving it. If Milne is right, actively considering a Plan B doesn’t sound like a bad idea, and is hardly a suggestion that should evoke rockets from the other side of the SCRD board table.

Lebbell argues instead that “the SCRD is moving towards a study of further storage options [such as a reservoir] in the 2018 budget cycle.” The prospect of “moving towards a study” sometime in the next year lacks any sense of the required urgency. Instead, we should be moving directly—as in, as soon as possible—to prepare an alternative that will assure there’s water in our taps every September.

It should also be noted that Milne is not one to cut corners, and in fact is a stickler for process, much to the consternation of his critics. Also, he has not said he is against the pipeline, which for all we know might be approved by the Province after all. In that case, we can sheath our swords and resume boldly moving toward studies. But we might be just six months away from our next water emergency. A change of mind about relying solely on the long-delayed pipeline solution would seem like a sensible response.

Rik Jespersen