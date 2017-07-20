Editorial: What the orcas need

Two of British Columbia’s most iconic species, chinook salmon and southern resident killer whales, are in trouble. The whale depends on the salmon for survival. Is it time to manage chinook fisheries with killer whales in mind?

In marine ecosystems, cause and effect is a challenge. It’s almost impossible to claim with certainty that depletion of one species is caused by abundance or lack of another. The general rule is that big things eat smaller things, so any given species will eat dozens of others, even their smaller kin. The southern resident killer whales, also known as orcas, are an exception. Despite their immense intelligence, or perhaps because of it, their diet consists almost entirely of chinook salmon, with only traces of other salmon, and virtually no other fish species.

Every killer whale population has its own unique culture, which includes language, social behaviours and dietary preferences. A large male weighs nearly as much as two Ford 150 pickup trucks. Sustaining this mass of warm-blooded flesh in a cold ocean requires using echolocation to find and capture fish in blackness. Understanding the patterns of their chinook prey is a highly specialized activity passed on through generations of learned behaviour.

After each capture, an orca normally shares the fish with the pod. That’s remarkable considering the whale could practically swallow the prey whole. If the 78 southern resident killer whales are to survive, this cultural feeding ritual needs to occur about 1,400 times a day. That’s become difficult, as chinook salmon populations that migrate through waters where the southern resident killer whale feed are severely depleted, and the fish are smaller on average than they once were.

Fishing is not the only threat chinook face, but it has a major impact.

Noise from shipping also hinders the whales’ ability to communicate with each other, find prey and avoid danger — by up to 97 per cent in the noisiest areas.

Rebuilding chinook populations is critical to rebuilding whale populations, yet there are no recovery plans to increase chinook populations to upper benchmarks, as required by Canada’s Wild Salmon Policy. More than 300,000 recreational fishing licences are issued annually in BC, which creates a formidable competitor to killer whales. Like whales, humans have also learned over generations about the behaviour of their prey.

Understanding the importance of chinook to killer whales makes it difficult to justify catching them without considering the whales’ needs.

The fate of two of British Columbia’s most iconic animals and the ecosystems and economies that depend on them rests in our hands.

David Suzuki