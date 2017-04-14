Debates begin as campaign gets under way

The provincial election kicked off on April 11, leading up to the vote on May 9. As of The Local’s press time, four people had declared their candidacy for the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding, although this is not final because nominations do not close until 1pm on April 18.

Candidates have already been attending many community events, and there are lots more opportunities to meet them.

All Candidates Meetings

• April 18 (Tues) 5 pm – Heritage Playhouse – hosted by Gibsons Chamber of Commerce

• April 19 (Wed) 6 pm – Chatelech Secondary – hosted by Sechelt Chamber of Commerce

• April 21 (Fri) 7 pm – Roberts Creek Hall – green issues forum hosted by Sunshine Coast Conservation Association and Alliance4Democracy

• April 26 (Wed) 6:30 pm – Pender Harbour Community Hall – hosted by Pender Harbour Advisory Council

• April 27 (Thu), 10:30 am – Sechelt Seniors Activity Centre – hosted by Sunshine Coast Alternative School

TV Coverage

Coast Cable will broadcast the April 18 and 19 all candidates meetings live on Channel 10, and will repeat them.

Campaign Offices

NDP Gibsons office – Unit 3, 819 Gibsons Way (604-741-7097)

NDP Sechelt office – 5679 Cowrie St. (604-740-3122)

Liberal Sechelt office – 5485 Wharf Street (604-885-8110)

Green Sechelt office – 5758 Cowrie Street (604-885-5651)

Donna McMahon