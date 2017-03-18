Saturday, 18 March 2017
Elvis rocked the building

Posted by: The Local Weekly March 15, 2017 in Sports & Leisure Leave a comment

P 4 elvis skate picFigure skater Elvis Stojko shows his stuff at the Gibsons community  centre March 11.  An Olympic silver medalist for Canada and former world champion, Stojko was the main attraction at a fundraiser for the SC Skating Club. You can see it on Coast Cable, channel 10, at 9am and 10pm March 16 and 18, and 5:30pm March 17. Photo submitted

