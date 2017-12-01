Friday, 1 December 2017
Breaking News

Excellence rewarded at SCRD

Posted by: The Local Weekly November 29, 2017

SCRD Chair Bruce Milne presents Tina Perreault, manager of financial services, with a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Chicago-based Government Finance Officers Association on Nov.23. The award recognizes excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Donna McMahon photo

