Excellence rewarded at SCRD

SCRD Chair Bruce Milne presents Tina Perreault, manager of financial services, with a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Chicago-based Government Finance Officers Association on Nov.23. The award recognizes excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Donna McMahon photo
