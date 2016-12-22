Expand the tax base via fixed link

(re “Before a fixed link”, letters, the Local, Nov. 17)

Yes, we need to upgrade our water system. Yes, we need to upgrade our highways. Yes, we probably need to upgrade our sewers and all sorts of other infrastructure. But, how do we pay for all that?

Local governments are already wrestling with the issue of not having enough money to pay for needed maintenance, never mind expansion projects. They recognize that the local tax base cannot accept increased taxes, so they are forced to borrow. Opening up access to the region will be key in expanding the tax base, and facilitating an ability to pay for these expansions.

As for rapid transit…yeah, right. And people think a fixed link is too expensive.

Ryan Medd, Gibsons