Eyebrows raised

(Re “Chip Steal?”, letters, the Local, June 1)

In followup to Keith Receveur’s letter concerning diversion of the Gibsons budget, I admit that I’d never previously given the Gibsons Public Market (GPM) a second thought; vendor stalls, community facilities, fresh produce, a cafe, a tourist attraction. Seems reasonable enough. Yet the GPM’s ongoing requests to the Town for additional funding and related concessions have indeed raised many local eyebrows.

Clearly it took a village like Gibsons to raise the GPM: a numbered company, a bare trust, a Gibsons Community Building Society, Community Futures, Sunshine Coast Community Foundation, an owner, a nominee, a landlord, prominent community members, various tenants, three founding families, Town of Gibsons staff and council, 19 or so directors, 11 or so governors, an unknown number of employees, a volunteer president, and local tradespeople.

This group has been extremely successful in promoting a vision (the business plan boldly included ‘comparisons’ to public markets serving regions with 100 times the population of the Coast), raising money (in a ‘tax-efficient’ manner), and moving forward (despite various ‘unforeseen’ changes). One might have reasonably expected this impressive assemblage to have covered its costs without having to come back, hat in hand, to the taxpayers of woefully-strapped Gibsons.

It seems impossible to get the ‘straight goods’ here (which, though unsurprising, is somewhat ironic since that is what you typically go to the market hoping to get). Until someone can come forward and explain what is going on, perhaps, instead of “Gibsons Public Market”, the rest of us might more correctly refer to it as “Gibsons – it’s no business of the public’s – Market”?

Alan Donenfeld, Gibsons