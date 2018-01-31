Fear of flooding

I truly hope you will be concerned with the proposal to clear-cut DL 1313 which is situated directly above my home and acreage where I’ve lived for almost 30 years.

My barn/shed, full of belongings, has flooded directly from (an adjacent) logging road. Clear cutting DL 1313 will make this flooding worse. There will be no trees to hold the moisture. Who will take responsibility for the damages?

These stressful circumstances have me worrying about losing the quality of my drinking water. We are not serviced by regional water. We are on wells/springs and septic systems; I understand that we will have no way to get help when these are damaged. Our drinking water depends on the streams and the springs from this site and, apparently, it’s supposed to be a protected watershed reserve. Unfortunately, the reserve designations do not prevent logging activity that could endanger wells and springs of those not serviced by regional water.

Please note also I live at the top of Reed Road and I am farther than 1 km to the nearest pressurized hydrant. I pay more insurance because I have no fire protection where I live. The way I see it there will be floods in the winter, drought in the summer and a fire hazard which puts my home and neighbors at risk.

Please help us preserve this beautiful piece of land and protect our homes and serenity.

Geri Bodmer, Gibsons