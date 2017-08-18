Fee elimination expected to boost adult enrolment

The announcement by Premier John Horgan that the NDP government is eliminating most of the fees for Adult Basic Education (ABE) and English Language Learning (ELL) programs is good news for Capilano University’s kálax-ay campus in Sechelt. In 2015, the Liberal government imposed tuition fees up to $1,600 per semester, leading to a dramatic drop in enrollment.

“We are really happy,” said Sechelt Dean Julia Denholm in a phone interview. “It’s been a real obstacle to people who are trying to get that upgrading.”

With the announcement occurring only four weeks before the fall semester, educational institutions are scrambling to sort out administrative details. “There’s some lack of clarity about what’s going to happen to students who have registered and paid their fees for September,” said Denholm. Staff are working out a procedure to handle the situation.

ABE convenor Becky Wayte is greatly relieved that funding for the program has been restored. ABE has been a core service of Capilano’s since its Sechelt campus opened in the 1970’s. Wayte said that the imposition of fees in 2015 had a “drastic” effect, reducing enrollment by at least 60 per cent.

Adult Basic Education offers courses in math, sciences, english and computers. Wayte says that only about a third of the ABE students still need to complete Grade 12. The rest are upgrading their skills, improving their grades, or getting pre-requisites for future education, often business or trades programs. Most are mature students who have been out of school for a few years.

Wayte says that due to the short timeline, CapU is unlikely to see a big increase in enrollment in September, but she expects a significant bump up in January. She also noted that many of the ABE courses have been converted to online, “so students can take either face-to-face or online now.” This improves flexibility for people who are trying to fit education around work.

ABE is not entirely free. There are application and registration fees, but the cost is now under $150 per semester. And seats are still available for the fall. Anyone interested in signing up should call Wayte at 604-885-9310.

Capilano does not offer English as a Second Language in Sechelt, but they do offer two programs—Community Adult Literacy and Learning, and Welcoming Communities—that provide basic skills and informal English language support. The programs have been in increasing demand due to an influx of new immigrants and Syrian refugee families on the Coast. Literacy Outreach Coordinator Sandy Middleton said that the reversal of ABE tuition fees is important to those programs because they are a stepping stone to ABE courses.

“This decision ensures that our students will have access to the education they need to achieve their career, educational, and life goals. It ensures fair and equitable access to further education for the most vulnerable people in our community.”

