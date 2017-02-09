Feeling duped

(Addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and copied to the Local)

Surely gaining political power is about more than keeping power. I trusted your Government would be an activist Government, and although there were many hard decisions to make, electoral reform would be a reality as you were democrats by nature. It’s infuriating. I feel duped.

Your survey to deduce our attitudes to electoral reform was filled in by a surprisingly high number of Canadians, over the Christmas period. Does that suggest we are not engaged?

I hope your Government will find this betrayal reflected in the results in the next election.

Linda Höchstetter, Roberts Creek