Ferries holds summer fare sale

BC Ferries has announced a “Sunrise and Sunset Savings” promotion where customers can save significantly from May 18 to September 15.

For the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route, however, the savings are limited to the “Sunset” variety. A car and driver can travel on most sailings after 9pm for $39.

Space on the selected sailings is on a first-come, first-served basis. We recommend customers make a reservation to guarantee their spot on one of the reduced-price select sailings. Reservations are just $10 if booked seven days or more in advance.

