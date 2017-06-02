Ferry advice

(Addressed to BC Ferries and copied to the Local)

As mentioned on earlier occasions, the hourly sailings (during the repairs to berth 1 at Langdale) have been a great success, practically ensuring good on-time performance and almost eliminating overloads.

With the Salish class vessels now in operation, and hopefully the good expected performance, one solution might be to extend the automobile equivalent deck space (AEQ) capacity to minimum 200 AEQs for two new similar types of ships, i.e. LNG and diesel oil propulsion and reduced crew levels.

This will bring the operating cost near the current costs. It will also bring the desired big service improvements. The sooner the better.

Jakob Knaus, Sechelt