Ferry lower-deck rule takes effect

Wednesday, Oct. 11 marked the implementation of Transport Canada regulations that restrict passengers from remaining in their vehicles on closed car decks. BC Ferries understands this change impacts customers that need to remain in their vehicles.

Customers needing to remain in their vehicles should identify themselves at the ticket booth when they arrive, so BC Ferries can try and accommodate their request. BC Ferries’ staff at the terminals and on board the vessels will assist customers wherever possible with the new policy to ensure a smooth implementation.

On larger vessels that have both an upper and lower vehicle deck, customers will be able to remain in their vehicles on the upper vehicle deck only. For customers with special circumstances who need to remain in their vehicles on these vessels, BC Ferries recommends they arrive at the terminal early, so staff can make every effort to accommodate their request.

“We recognize this regulation will be a change for some customers and our staff is ready to help wherever possible,” said Captain Jamie Marshall, BC Ferries’ Vice President of Fleet Operations. “Our employees will do their best to accommodate customers who need to remain in their vehicle

A closed vehicle deck is a space that is closed at both ends with limited side openings. The Transport Canada regulation addresses safety concerns. Access restrictions to closed vehicle decks will not apply when passengers are directed by announcement to return to their vehicles before the vessel docks.

The applicable Transport Canada regulation is Section 152 of the Cargo, Tackle and Fumigation Regulations under the Canada Shipping Act. For more information, visit tc.gc.ca.