Ferry parking prices raised

To encourage turnover of limited parking spots at Langdale terminal, BC Ferries has announced that parking fees and time allocations will be adjusted as of Feb.8. The 16-hour rate is being raised 33 per cent to $3, and the monthly rate is up 17 per cent to $75. This will improve parking access and help connect customers to the places they need to go.

Over the past 12 to 18 months, customers have found that it is becoming more common to find the lot full or near full when they need to park. With no room to noticeably increase the number of parking spots, BC Ferries hopes that changing the parking fees will encourage a higher rate of turnover for parking space usage, thus leading to more availability.

This is the first rate increase in more than 15 years, and the following table outlines the current and future parking rates. Submitted