Ferry scheduling survey draws interest of Coast residents

Sunshine Coast and Bowen Island residents are eager to tell BC Ferries what they think about proposed changes to schedules for the Langdale and Bowen Island routes. An online survey launched on May 24 gathered almost 1,800 responses in the first three days, according to consultants from Context Research, the firm that BC Ferries has hired to conduct public engagement.

The public engagement program includes focus-group workshops, an online survey, and “intercept surveys” at Langdale and Horseshoe Bay terminals and community events.

Three schedule options are being presented, with comments about the pros and cons of each solicited. All the schedules add five to 10 minutes to the turnaround time for each sailing, with the goal of increasing on-time performance on the Langdale route to 90 per cent from its current dismal level of 70-75 per cent.

“Although it seems like schedule changes should be easy, they’re actually quite challenging,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President & CEO, in a BC Ferries press release.

“There are a variety of factors that we need to consider including our current space and logistical constraints. We also need to take into account the fact the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale, Horseshoe Bay-Snug Cove and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes all share the Horseshoe Bay terminal. Trade-offs are a reality of the changes we need to make. We want the community’s help in deciding which trade-offs we should say yes to.”

Several commuters attending an evening workshop in Gibsons on May 24 expressed concern over the proposed afternoon sailing times from Horseshoe Bay. The three schedule options presented have sailings at 4 and 6:10 pm, or 3:45 and 6 pm, or 4:10 and 6:25 pm, all of which bracket the ideal return time for commuters of 5 to 5:30 pm. (Two of the schedules keep the first Langdale departure at 6:20am, and one would change it to 5:55am.)

The survey, at bcferries.com/about/ontime-sc, will remain live for the rest of June. By-invitation focus groups have been held in Gibsons, Sechelt, and Powell River, and a Saturday session is scheduled on June 10 to accommodate commuters who aren’t available during the week.

An outreach team from Context Research will be talking to travellers at Langdale on June 8, 9, and 22, and July 3 and 5. Teams will also be at Gibsons Public Market on June 3 and 16, the Sechelt Farmers Market on June 10, and the Gibsons Landing Jazz Festival on June 17.

BC Ferries’ President Mark Collins stated: “We know the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale and Horseshoe Bay-Snug Cove routes have been particularly challenged by sailing delays and these delays are having an impact on the quality of life and business for Sunshine Coast and Bowen Island residents. These impacts are driving the need to make changes to ensure people can count on the sailing times as published on their schedules.”

A full list of engagement activities and events can be found at http://www.bcferries.com/files/AboutBCF/projects/bcf-ontime-sc-events-schedule.pdf.

Donna McMahon