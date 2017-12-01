Ferry traffic, revenue up

BC Ferries saw the highest passenger traffic levels in the second quarter that the company has experienced in over 20 years. Vehicle traffic levels were the highest BC Ferries has ever experienced in both the second quarter and year-to-date. During this quarter, passenger and vehicle traffic increased 5.2 per cent compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

In the three months ended Sept. 30, 2017, revenues increased by 3.5 per cent (3.3 per cent year-to-date) compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, due to the increased traffic volumes, partially offset by a lower average vehicle tariff. The average tariff per vehicle decreased across the system mainly as a result of the many promotional discounted fares offered during this period. The average tariff per passenger did not increase over the previous year because there has been no passenger fare increase since April 1, 2016.

