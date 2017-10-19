Find the balance

(Re “Shelter’s search for a home”, editorial, the Local, Oct. 12.)

Your editorial on the shelter is helpful and insightful, insofar as you catalogue and validate the concerns of a neighborhood that feels overburdened, disrespected and unheard. Yes, we absolutely need the shelter, and that need has finally achieved funding. Yes, the site at Trail and Ebbtide is the best available for the interim location for the shelter.

As a resident of the neighborhood, only two block away from the site of the second, permanent part of the project, I would like to see a respectful consultation and engagement process put in place. BC Housing and Rain City had their chance, and chose not to follow that route. They ended the meeting Oct. 3 saying it was now up to the planners and elected councillors at the District of Sechelt to deal with the “polarization” evident at the two public meetings and in subsequent letters and phone calls. I hope wiser heads prevail, and we put some time and effort in finding the right balance that I believe is possible.

A good starting point might be the public input session on the reconstruction of Trail Avenue, set for Oct. 25, 5-8 pm at the Seaside Centre. It includes the intersection with Ebbtide, which is one of several concerns around the re-located shelter. I hope to see some neighbors there.

Sue Jackel, Sechelt