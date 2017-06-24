Saturday, 24 June 2017
Breaking News

Fire destroys Creek cabin

Posted by: The Local Weekly June 21, 2017 in Breaking News, Front Page, News Leave a comment

P 5 A hanbury rd fire picFire destroyed a guest cabin at 1557 Hanbury Rd. in Roberts Creek on June 18. Two people sleeping inside escaped without injury. A total of 14 Roberts Creek fire fighters turned out at 4:45am – on Father’s Day – to fight the fire, along with a water tanker and crew from Sechelt. The building was above the highway, where there are no hydrants, and water had to be trucked in. Photo submitted

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top