Fire destroys Creek cabin

Fire destroyed a guest cabin at 1557 Hanbury Rd. in Roberts Creek on June 18. Two people sleeping inside escaped without injury. A total of 14 Roberts Creek fire fighters turned out at 4:45am – on Father’s Day – to fight the fire, along with a water tanker and crew from Sechelt. The building was above the highway, where there are no hydrants, and water had to be trucked in. Photo submitted