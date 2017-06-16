Friday, 16 June 2017
Fire destroys Sechelt home

Posted by: The Local Weekly June 14, 2017

P 2 monkey tree fire picFire destroyed this house at 5432 Monkey Tree Lane in Sechelt about 5am on June 10. Six people inside escaped but some had to jump from a second-floor balcony. A machine was brought in to remove the metal roofing so crews could fully extinguish the fire. The Sechelt Fire Department said the fire may have started on the outside rear deck.  Donna McMahon photo

