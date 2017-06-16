Fire destroys Sechelt home

Fire destroyed this house at 5432 Monkey Tree Lane in Sechelt about 5am on June 10. Six people inside escaped but some had to jump from a second-floor balcony. A machine was brought in to remove the metal roofing so crews could fully extinguish the fire. The Sechelt Fire Department said the fire may have started on the outside rear deck. Donna McMahon photo
