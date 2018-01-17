Wednesday, 17 January 2018
Fire truck fable

January 17, 2018

(Re “Dandelions on the roof”, letters, the Local, Jan. 11)

Bill Campbell’s letter includes the statement “Is the vehicle elevator large enough for a fire truck?” How could anyone actually have this put into print? Why would you put a fire truck into a burning building? Do all the large buildings in Vancouver have fire truck elevators in them?

It is obvious Mr. Campbell does not want any development in his neighborhood and is grasping at straws, no matter how ridiculous they may be.

Harold Pratt, Gibson

