Flooding forecast

(Addressed to Forests Minister Doug Donaldson and copied to the Local)

This letter is to strongly urge you to conserve from logging the 110-year-old stand of Douglas fir forest in the 118-acre DL1313 along Reed Road in Area E of the Sunshine Coast, near the town of Gibsons. Timber Sales is due to sell it for logging in about two months.

Without the trees to hold back the earth, not to mention to drink up the water, I fear we would have devastating landslides. Relatives and their neighbours living just below the proposed cutblock area have had several flooding issues over the last few years and this is prior to any clearcut. I am already concerned by the signs of slippage on my road (Oceanview Drive) and I am convinced that logging in the land above this subdivision will cause more damage.

I hope your legacy in office includes the protection of this small but important forested area that so many of us on the Sunshine Coast love. It would be more than sad if its amazing beauty and accessibility at such a low elevation for walking, jogging, dog walking, and horseback riding was lost to us due to logging.

Sandra Cunningham,

Gibsons