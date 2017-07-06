Following the plan

(Addressed to For Love of Gospel Rock Society in reply to “Be a hero”, letters, the Local, June 22)

As a bit of background, I have been involved in the real estate development business in China for past 20 years, most recently focusing on resort development in southern China. Our connection to Canada began a decade ago when my son, Ji Yan, began his studies at the University of Saskatchewan (in 2007). Upon graduation, he moved to Vancouver in 2011 and introduced us to this very special part of the world. It continues to be our intention to grow our business where our family lives, and we love Canada as our second home. We see the purchase of Block 7 and the launch of the Gospel Rock Village project as an expression of our commitment to build “better communities…by nature.”

Having spent a lot of time at Gospel Rock, we also appreciate the many qualities of nature and community gathering that you describe in your letter. In addition to preserving 100 per cent of the waterfront, our proposal sees nearly half of the entire property set aside for green space for all of the reasons you mention.

We have already received a significant response from interested future buyers who see the vision as we do and are eager to live in this special place.

Our approach seeks to make improvements for public access to these beloved community destinations, develop added protections and stewardship agreements for sensitive areas and dedicate nearly half of our land outright. We see this as a serious and compelling proposal.

We purchased Block 7 on the understanding that a Neighbourhood Plan has already been approved by the Town and, as such, our intent continues to be the development of a great neighbourhood in keeping with the principles and directions of that plan. We remain committed to our investment and our efforts to refine our vision, with gratitude to the larger Gibsons community in helping shaping the Gospel Rock Village plan.

Ji Yongqiang, President

Greenlane Homes Ltd.